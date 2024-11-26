Zacks.com featured highlights include Sprouts Farmers, ProAssurance, Stride and Calavo Growers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 26, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM, ProAssurance Corp. PRA, Stride Inc. LRN and Calavo Growers Inc CVGW.

Buy 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Beat Market Volatility: SFM, PRA, LRN, CVGW

Investors are shifting their focus to sectors like industrials and consumer discretionary, which typically thrive during periods of economic growth and recovery, reflecting optimism about the broader economy. Additionally, the strong performance of small-cap stocks indicates a growing risk appetite.

However, elevated valuations in certain sectors, particularly technology, could face pressure. In this context, building a portfolio of low-beta stocks could be a wise strategy to mitigate potential volatility in the market.

Stocks like Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., ProAssurance Corp., Stride Inc. and Calavo Growers Inc are worth betting on.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four among 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

Sprouts Farmers Market

Increasing customer engagement and solid comparable store sales are benefiting Sprouts Farmers Market. SFM is positioning itself for continued growth with plans to open 33 new stores in 2024 and a projected comparable store sales growth of 8% to 10% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance has seen an increase in renewal pricing in its medical professional liability business, indicating that its pricing strategy aligns with the rising claims costs. Also, the company has a solid financial position, as evidenced by its balance sheet, which shows that more than 90% of its investment portfolio consists of investment-grade fixed maturities.

Stride

Stride maintains a stable business model by revolutionizing the educational experiences of individuals through the utilization of innovative, high-quality and technology-enabled educational solutions.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers demonstrated operational flexibility and market resilience through strong performance in its avocado business, even amid temporary supply disruptions from Mexico. By reallocating proceeds from the sale of its Fresh Cut business, the company plans to focus on high-margin growth areas, specifically its core avocado and guacamole operations.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2374953/buy-4-low-beta-stocks-sfm-pra-lrn-cvgw-to-beat-market-volatility

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.