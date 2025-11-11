Zacks.com featured highlights include South Atlantic Bancshares, Crexendo and Hecla Mining

For Immediate Release

3 Breakout Stocks Active Investors Should Buy for a Strong Portfolio

An active investing strategy includes detecting breakout stocks trading within a specific price range. Investors usually sell when the price falls below the lower band and hold onto positions when it breaks above the upper band for potential gains.

Today’s breakout stock picks are South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc., Crexendo, Inc. and Hecla Mining Co.

Spotlight on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those that are on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Is the Breakout for Real?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 19. Here are the top three stocks:

South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares is the holding company for South Atlantic Bank, which offers banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.7% for the current year. SABK currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Crexendo

Crexendo provides cloud communication and unified communications services in the United States and globally. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.9% for the current year. CXDO currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining, along with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metals across North America and Asia. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 245.5% for the current year. HL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

