Zacks.com featured highlights include Shoe Carnival, Asahi Kasei, Apple Hospitality REIT, Pampa Energia and First American Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Shoe Carnival SCVL, Asahi Kasei Corp. AHKSY, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE, Pampa Energia S.A. PAM and First American Financial Corp. FAF.

5 Undervalued Price-to-Sales Stocks That Could Deliver Outsized Gains

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is a proven strategy for identifying opportunities with strong upside potential. While the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular tool for gauging value, it has its limitations, especially when evaluating companies that are unprofitable or still in their early growth phases.

In such cases, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio becomes particularly valuable. By comparing a company's market capitalization to its revenues, the P/S ratio offers a clearer picture of value when earnings are minimal or volatile.

If you are looking for growth at a discount, low P/S stocks can offer compelling opportunities. These stocks often trade below their intrinsic value, making them attractive to investors seeking upside potential without paying a premium. While the P/S ratio alone does not guarantee success, when combined with strong fundamentals and positive business momentum, it can signal a stock poised for a breakout.

Shoe Carnival, Asahi Kasei Corp., Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., Pampa Energia S.A. and First American Financial Corp. are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What Is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock's price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar's worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Here are five of the 22 stocks that qualified the screening:

Shoe Carnival operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States, offering dress, casual, athletic and seasonal footwear for men, women and children. The company is undergoing a disciplined transformation to strengthen fundamentals and long-term profitability. Its "rebanner" strategy is shifting the mix toward the higher-end Shoe Station banner, attracting more affluent consumers and premium brands, while reducing the reliance on value-focused shoppers.

With margin discipline, a debt-free balance sheet and strong cash flow, Shoe Carnival is investing in growth and store conversions. As Shoe Station expands, SCVL is evolving into a more resilient, diversified and profitable footwear retailer. SCVL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Tokyo, Japan-based Asahi Kasei is a diversified industrial group operating across materials, homes and healthcare. The company produces petrochemicals, battery separators, electronics materials and fibers, while also building residential homes and providing construction solutions. Its healthcare segment includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices and critical care products, supporting stable long-term growth.

Asahi Kasei benefits from exposure to electric vehicle batteries, semiconductor demand and aging demographics in healthcare. However, earnings can be sensitive to cyclical chemical demand and raw material costs. Overall, the company combines defensive healthcare revenues with growth opportunities in advanced materials and sustainability-focused innovations. AHKSY has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns the largest and most diverse portfolio of upscale, room-focused hotels in the United States. The company offers a fundamentally sound lodging REIT story built on portfolio quality, brand alignment and disciplined execution. It owns a geographically diversified collection of room-focused hotels affiliated with leading brands, giving it broad exposure to leisure, corporate and group demand.

Management has demonstrated prudent capital allocation through selective acquisitions, timely dispositions and consistent reinvestment to keep properties competitive. A flexible balance sheet and ample liquidity provide resilience across cycles. While recent demand softness weighed on its performance, leisure trends remain supportive and operational agility positions the portfolio to benefit as business travel normalizes, supporting long-term cash flow stability and shareholder returns. APLE has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Buenos Aires, Argentina-based Pampa Energia is an independent energy-integrated company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, PAM is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through the Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired generation plants and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as a wind farm.

The company also explores and produces oil and gas, and operates a high-voltage electricity transmission network. PAM produces petrochemicals, such as styrene, styrene-butadiene rubber and polystyrene. Pampa Energia engages in gas transportation and advisory services activities. PAM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

First American Financial presents a solid investment case, supported by its leadership in the U.S. title insurance market and strong pricing power in a concentrated industry. The company is focused on expanding its core title insurance and settlement services business while strengthening distribution relationships and broadening its international footprint. Strategic acquisitions and investments in technology, data and AI are enhancing efficiency and expanding its title plant coverage, positioning the company well for the next real estate cycle.

Consistent shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases, supported by a high-quality investment portfolio and improving profitability, make the stock attractive for long-term investors seeking stability and income. FAF has a Value Score of A and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2909878/5-undervalued-price-to-sales-stocks-that-could-deliver-outsized-gains

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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