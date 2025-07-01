Zacks.com featured highlights include Sezzle, RF Industries, Tutor Perini, Limbach and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 1, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, RF Industries Ltd. RFIL, Tutor Perini Corp. TPC, Limbach Holdings Inc. LMB and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. GLDD.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher at a record-high level on Friday. Expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal and interest rate cuts in the second half of 2025 boosted market participants confidence in risky assets like equities.

On June 27, the S&P 500 closed at 6,173.07, marking a new closing high. In intraday trading, Wall Street's most observed benchmark posted a new all-time high of 6,187.68. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended at 20,273.46. This was a new record-high closing for the index. In intraday trading, the tech-laden index also posted a new all-time high of 20,311.51. The blue-chip Dow finished at 43,819.27, falling 2.7% below its all-time high recorded on Dec 4, 2024.

Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Sezzle Inc., RF Industries Ltd., Tutor Perini Corp., Limbach Holdings Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp..

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these 13 stocks here:

Sezzle operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. SEZL provides its proprietary payments solution in-store and online connecting consumers with merchants.

SEZL also offers the Sezzle Platform, which provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale, allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time.

The stock price of Sezzle has soared 411.4% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 77.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 6.6% over the last 30 days.

RF Industries designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. RFIL operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL designs, manufactures, and distributes various coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

The stock price of RF Industries has jumped 29% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the last 30 days.

Tutor Perini provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. TPC operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment is engaged in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure.

The Building segment of TPC offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology.

The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. TPC's Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations.

The stock price of Tutor Perini has climbed 26% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. LMB operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. LMB is engaged in construction and renovation projects that primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

LMB also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data-driven insights, and program management services.

The stock price of Limbach Holdings has advanced 9.7% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 21.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm-damaged coastline.

GLDD also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean.

The stock price of GLDD has risen 8.3% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 14.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 39.1% over the last 60 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2557619/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-tap-wall-street-rally

