Zacks.com featured highlights include Sally Beauty, Broadstone Net Lease and Opus Genetics

Chicago, IL – September 16, 2022

The "Under $20 Breakout Trio" Investors Shouldn't Ignore

What’s an active investing strategy? It’s searching for breakout stocks within a set price range. When zeroing in on breakout stocks, sell if the price falls below the lower band and hold for gains if it exceeds the upper band.

To that end, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. and Opus Genetics, Inc. have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

How to Select Breakout Stocks?

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 12. Here are the top three stocks:

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty functions as a specialty retailer. The company distributes professional beauty supplies. SBH is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 8.9% for the current year. Currently, SBH has a Zacks Rank #1.

Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease is a diversified net lease REIT that invests in single-tenant commercial properties leased for the long term. BNL is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 3.5% for the current year. BNL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Opus Genetics

Being a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, Opus Genetics aims to develop treatments for inherited retinal diseases. IRD is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 74.4% for the current year. IRD currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2751762/the-under-20-breakout-trio-investors-shouldnt-ignore

