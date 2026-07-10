Zacks.com featured highlights include Ross Stores, Suzano, Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Globe Life and AMETEK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, Suzano S.A. SUZ, Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA, Globe Life Inc. GL and AMETEK, Inc. AME.

Buy 5 High-ROE Stocks as Markets Get Embroiled in Mid-East Woes

After scaling record-high territories last week, the broader equity markets stumbled this week as oil prices surged following President Trump’s tirade against Iran for attacks against three commercial vessels traveling in the Strait of Hormuz. Threatening to terminate the now-on-now-off truce agreement, the U.S. President launched fresh attacks on Iran and vowed to hit it hard further in a series of retaliatory strikes.

The renewed hostilities in the Middle East prompted investors to reassess the geopolitical risks and embrace the idea of market volatility as the new normal, as a lasting U.S.-Iran agreement appears to be far from guaranteed. As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns.

However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios, such as return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. Ross Stores, Inc., Suzano S.A., Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Globe Life Inc. and AMETEK, Inc. are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry; the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are five of the 17 stocks that qualified the screening:

Ross: Based in Dublin, CA, Ross is an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, offering in-season, branded and designer apparel, footwear, accessories and other home-related merchandise. Operating primarily in the United States, it targets middle-income households, keeping prices at generally 20% to 60% below the regular prices of most department and specialty stores.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.5% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. Ross sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Suzano: Headquartered in Salvador, Brazil, Suzano produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products. With more than 90 years of experience, this vertically integrated firm is one of the largest producers of paper and graphic products in South America.

The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers and lignin. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 44.1%. Suzano sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Banco Bilbao: Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Banco Bilbao provides retail banking, wholesale banking and asset management services primarily in Spain, Mexico, Turkey, the Rest of Europe, South America, the United States and Asia.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.9%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average. Banco Bilbao carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Globe Life: Based in McKinney, TX, Globe Life is an insurance holding company that markets primarily individual life and supplemental health insurance to lower-middle to middle-income households throughout the United States. The company's insurance subsidiaries write a variety of non-participating ordinary life insurance products, which include traditional whole life, term life and other life insurance. Globe Life offers Medicare Supplement and limited-benefit supplemental health insurance products that include primarily critical illness and accident plans.

It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. Globe Life carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

AMETEK: Located in Berwyn, PA, AMETEK is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic appliances and electromechanical devices. It has more than 120 operating sites all over the world. The company operates more than 80 sales and service stations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America to support these operations.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.8%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average. AMETEK carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2950976/buy-5-high-roe-stocks-as-markets-get-embroiled-in-middle-east-woes

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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