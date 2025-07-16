Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are RF Industries Ltd. RFIL, Legacy Education Inc. LGCY, Primoris Services Corp. PRIM, Allot Ltd. ALLT and Euroseas Ltd. ESEA.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns

Wall Street closed at a record-high level despite facing a turbulent first half of 2025. The second quarter of 2025 was the best quarter for U.S. stocks over the past year. Expectations of key trade deals and the dissipation of worries of a near-term recession in the U.S. economy boosted market participants sentiments.

The Fed also indicated two more cuts in the benchmark lending rate in the second half of this year. U.S. stock markets have been continuing their bull run in July too as the broad-market index – the S&P 500 – and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite recorded all-time highs on both intraday and closing basis last week. The blue-chip Dow is just 1.6% away from its all-time high posted in December 2024.

Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are RF Industries Ltd., Legacy Education Inc., Primoris Services Corp., Allot Ltd. and Euroseas Ltd..

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these 10 stocks here:

RF Industries designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. RFIL operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL designs, manufactures, and distributes various coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

The stock price of RF Industries has soared 74% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending October 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the last 30 days.

Legacy Education provides education services to students, high school graduates, and working parents in the United States. LGCY operates through six academic institutions, all in California, including High Desert Medical College, Central Coast College, Contra Costa Medical Career College, and Integrity College of Health. LGCY offers a wide range of certificate and degree programs to help students achieve their professional goals.

The stock price of Legacy Education has jumped 29.6% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.8% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. PRIM provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. PRIM operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering.

The stock price of Primoris Services has climbed 23.4% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 30 days.

Allot develops, sells, and markets network intelligence and security solutions in Israel, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. ALLT's Allot Secure Management platform, which provides end-to-end security management infrastructure, comprises Allot NetworkSecure, Allot HomeSecure, Allot DNSecure, Allot IoTSecure, Allot BusinessSecure, and EndPoint Secure, as well as Allot Secure Cloud.

ALLT also provides Allot DDoS Secure, a solution that provides attack detection and mitigation services, AllotSmart solutions, which include Smart5G, SmartVisibility, SmartTraffic QoE, SmartPCC, SmartSentinel, and Smart NetProtect, that enables telecommunication providers to comply with a range of regulatory requirements targeted to assist governments in securing the public, and Allot NetXplorer, which provides a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting and quality of service policy provisioning.

The stock price of ALLT has surged 19.8% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. ESEA owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. ESEA employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The stock price ESEA has advanced 12.6% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.4% over the last 60 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2582334/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-enhance-your-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.