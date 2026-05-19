Zacks.com featured highlights include Pitney Bowes, Chord Energy, BrightSpring Health Services, Marathon Petroleum and LyondellBasell Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 19, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Pitney Bowes PBI, Chord Energy CHRD, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG Marathon Petroleum MPC and LyondellBasell Industries LYB.

5 Stocks with Relative Price Strength in a Record Market

Wall Street's momentum remains impressive, even after a brief pause following a record-setting run. Major indexes recently touched fresh highs, showing that investors are still willing to look beyond short-term noise such as rising bond yields, elevated oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions. While higher-for-longer interest rates may limit near-term enthusiasm, the broader market continues to draw support from strong earnings and steady economic activity.

A major driver of this resilience has been the continued leadership of large technology companies, especially those investing aggressively in artificial intelligence. Their earnings strength and growth outlook have helped keep sentiment constructive, even as inflation and global uncertainty stay in focus. At the same time, improving confidence around global trade discussions has added another layer of support.

Markets may remain volatile, but the bigger trend still looks constructive. In this kind of environment, relative price strength stands out as a smart strategy, helping investors focus on stocks already showing leadership while broader momentum remains positive.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider companies such as Pitney Bowes, Chord Energy, BrightSpring Health Services, Marathon Petroleum and LyondellBasell Industries.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Earnings growth and valuation multiples are indeed important for investors to determine a stock's ability to offer considerable returns. However, these are also essential for determining whether a stock's price performance is better than its peers or the industry average.

If a stock's performance is lacking that of the broader groups, despite impressive earnings growth or valuation multiples, then something must be wrong.

It's always advisable to stay away from these stocks and bet on those that are outperforming their respective industry or benchmark. This is because betting on a winner always proves to be lucrative.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals, indicate room for growth and the best way to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are five of the 21 stocks that made it through the screen:

Pitney Bowes: Based in Shelton, CT, Pitney Bowes helps businesses send, track, sort and receive mail and parcels through SendTech and Presort Services. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pitney Bowes' 2026 earnings has moved up 11%. The company has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Pitney Bowes indicates 20% growth. It has a market capitalization of roughly 2.1 billion. PBI shares have risen 70.3% in a year.

Chord Energy: It is a Houston-based oil and gas explorer focused entirely on the Williston Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Chord Energy indicates 95.3% growth. CHRD has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of around $8.4 billion. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chord Energy's 2026 earnings has gone up 173.3%. CHRD's shares have gained 56.1% in a year.

BrightSpring Health Services: It is a national home- and community-based healthcare services platform integrating pharmacy and provider care for medically complex patients across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of BrightSpring indicates 64% growth. BTSG has a VGM Score of B.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring's 2026 earnings has moved up 9.3%. The company has a market capitalization of $11.2 billion. BTSG shares have gone up 140.2% in a year.

Marathon Petroleum: It is a major independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of Marathon Petroleum indicates 177.3% growth. MPC has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Petroleum's 2026 earnings has moved up 105.3%. The company has a market capitalization of $74.5 billion. MPC shares have gone up 57.1% in a year.

LyondellBasell Industries: Headquartered in London, UK, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is among the leading plastics, chemical and refining companies globally with operations across 18 countries. The company's expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 49.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 17.5%. LYB has a VGM Score of B.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LyondellBasell's 2026 earnings has moved up 187.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings of the company indicates 413.5% growth. LYB shares have gained 26.8% in a year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2922642/5-stocks-with-relative-price-strength-in-a-record-market

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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