Zacks.com featured highlights include Pilgrim's Pride, Carriage Services and Velocity Financial

Buy 3 Top Momentum Stocks for Turnover Tuesday: PPC, CSV, VEL

Turnover Tuesday is a spectacle where investors are apprehensive about stock market returns on a Thursday, start hedging on a Friday, and get involved in outright selling on a Monday, per Brent Donnelly of Spectra Markets. He added that markets tend to bounce back on the following Tuesday.

That’s exactly what happened recently, with Wall Street witnessing a three-day rout, only to recover losses on Monday as investors’ concerns about an economic slump were paused. Despite cooling, the labor market remains healthy and activities in the service sector continue to expand. The rise in interest rate cut bets also appears to have bolstered investors’ confidence (read more: Fed's September Rate Cut Bets Rise: NVDA, GOLD, PHM to Gain).

Investors can make the most of the current market uptrend by investing in sound momentum stocks: Apply the investment strategy of Richard Driehaus, better known as the “buy high and sell higher” theory.

To that end, stocks like Pilgrim’s Pride, Carriage Services and Velocity Financial have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of over 7,743 stocks to only 18.

Here are three of the 18 stocks:

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride is focusing on strengthening its Prepared Foods category. PPC has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PPC is 27.3%, on average.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. CSV has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for CSV is almost 17%, on average.

Velocity Financial

Velocity Financial provides property mortgage solutions. VEL has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for VEL is 16.4%, on average.

