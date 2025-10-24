Zacks.com featured highlights include Peloton Interactive, Remitly Global, Newmont and Zumiez

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 24, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article arePeloton Interactive, Inc. PTON, Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, Newmont Corp. NEM and Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ.

Bet on These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks for Robust Returns

Building a portfolio with stocks that have robust liquidity levels will likely work for investors seeking healthy returns. Liquidity measures a company's capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as Peloton Interactive, Inc., Remitly Global, Inc., Newmont Corp. and Zumiez Inc. to their portfolio to boost returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with high liquidity levels. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot competently utilize its assets.

Besides sufficient cash, an investor might also consider a company's capital deployment abilities before investing. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company's potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the "acid-test ratio" or "quick assets ratio" — indicates a company's ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company's ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable, but it may not always represent a company's financial condition.

Here are four of the 16 stocks that qualified the screen:

Peloton Interactive operates as an interactive fitness platform with nearly 6 million members. The brand's content is accessible through Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread and Peloton Digital, which provide a full slate of fitness offerings anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

PTON is focused on becoming a full-spectrum wellness platform from a cardio fitness company. It is using advanced technologies like AI to boost its ability to serve as personalized coaches, recommendations and customized plans. It is also expanding its global footprint through hotel partnerships, retail expansion, and the launch of new markets. Including its partnerships with Hilton and Hyatt, Peloton is now present in more than 9,000 hotels globally.

Recently, the company unveiled the Peloton Pro Series, the all-new suite of commercial-ready equipment. It includes Peloton's first commercial treadmill, the Tread+ Pro.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at 8 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. PTON has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.28%, on average.

Remitly Global offers digital financial and remittance services mainly for immigrants. It was established in 2011 and now has an international presence spanning over 170 countries. It is focusing on new products and services to boost its addressable market and strengthen its business model. The four core areas of product innovation include Remitly Business, Remitly One, Stablecoins and Agentic AI.

In September 2025, RELY unveiled Remitly One, an all-in-one financial membership that will aid clients in transferring, managing, and growing their money across borders. Before that, RELY made Remitly Business available to its U.K. customers. Remitly Business enables payment to international contractors and freelancers. It can also be used to make payments to international vendors and suppliers and carry out disbursements and one-time payouts.

RELY reported revenues of $411.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 34% year over year. Send volume was up 40% to $18.5 billion. Send volume per active customer jumped 12% year over year. Active customers grew 24% year over year to over 8.5 million, and the take rate came in at 2.23%. Adjusted EBITDA was an impressive $64 million, driven by top-line growth and cost discipline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 12 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. RELY has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 132.94%, on average.

Newmont Corp. is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. The company is the only gold producer listed on the S&P 500 Index. It also produces copper, silver, zinc and lead.

Newmont continues to invest in growth projects and remains focused on driving shareholder value. The company is pursuing several projects, including Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, the Ahafo North expansion in Ghana and Cadia Panel Caves in Australia. Newmont also remains committed to divesting non-core businesses as it shifts its strategic focus to Tier 1 assets. The acquisition of Newcrest is expected to generate significant synergies.

NEM will report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23 after market close. Newmont's revenues for the second quarter were roughly $5.32 billion, up 20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share, up 8 cents in the past seven days. NEM has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.82%, on average.

Zumiez is a specialty retailer for a range of apparel, footwear and accessories. Its stores also feature a range of hard goods for youngsters that include items like snowboards, skateboards, bindings and other equipment.

North America remains the key catalyst of Zumiez's performance despite heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, influenced by evolving trade policy developments. In the fiscal second quarter, this region generated $180 million in sales, up 2.1% from the prior year. Total net sales of $214.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211 million and increased 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Comps were up 2.5% year over year, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of growth. Comps in North America rose 4.2%, representing the sixth consecutive quarter of growth, while international comps declined 5.5%. Among product categories, the women's category saw the highest comps increase, followed by hard goods and accessories. Conversely, footwear was the largest negative comps category, followed by men's.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ's fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.4%, on average.

Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin and is easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2775257/bet-on-these-4-top-performing-liquid-stocks-for-robust-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

ontact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.