Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 20, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

Profitable Picks: Why NVIDIA & Micron Stand Out

As the stock market continues to fluctuate, investors should avoid panic and instead prefer investing in companies that deliver solid returns after covering both operating and non-operating costs.

Consistently profitable companies are often viewed as more appealing than those running at a loss. To evaluate profitability, investors rely on accounting ratios that measure a company's bottom-line performance.

With that in mind, NVIDIA Corp. and Micron Technology, Inc. stand out as the top profitable stock picks, supported by robust net income ratios and substantial upside potential. NVIDIA and Micron's shares have soared 65.5% and 592.4%, respectively, over the past year.

Net Income Ratio Explained for Investors

The net income ratio indicates a company's exact level of profitability. It reflects the percentage of net income relative to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm's effectiveness in covering operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company's ability to generate sufficient revenues and manage all business functions effectively.

Here are two of the 33 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a global computing infrastructure company offering graphics, compute and networking solutions (read more: NVIDIA vs. TSMC: One AI Stock Is a Clear Buy Right Now).

NVIDIA currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 55.6%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a provider of memory and storage products globally (read more: Missed NVIDIA? This AI Stock Up 600%+ Could Be the Biggest 2026 Winner).

At present, Micron has a Zacks Rank #1. The 12-month net profit margin of MU is 41.5%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2923654/profitable-picks-why-nvidia-micron-stand-out

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

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Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.