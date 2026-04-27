Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA and Broadcom

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article areNVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Broadcom Inc. AVGO.

Only 2 Stocks Drive Explosive Earnings Growth in 2026: NVDA & AVGO

Earnings growth is essential for any organization, regardless of size, because profitability determines long-term survival. Earnings are calculated by subtracting the cost of producing goods and services from a company's revenues over a period. Earnings strongly influence share prices, with earnings expectations playing a major role.

On that note, NVIDIA Corp. and Broadcom Inc. are delivering strong and impressive earnings growth this year.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have frequently seen stock prices decline despite earnings growth or rally after an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company's earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates reflect analysts' views on factors such as sales growth, product demand, the competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Consequently, earnings estimates are a valuable tool for making investment decisions. They also assist analysts in evaluating cash flow to determine a firm's fair value.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with a history of earnings growth, and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only two. Here are the stocks:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA operates as a provider of large-scale AI infrastructure for data centers. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is nearly 69% (read more: NVIDIA vs. TSMC: One AI Stock Is a Clear Buy Right Now).

NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadcom

Broadcom designs and supplies semiconductor devices and infrastructure software worldwide. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 67.9%.

AVGO currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (read more: Beyond NVIDIA: 2 AI Chip Stocks Positioned for Big Upside in 2026).

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2906989/only-2-stocks-driving-explosive-earnings-growth-in-2026---nvda-avgo

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Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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