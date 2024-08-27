Zacks.com featured highlights include Norwegian Cruise Line, Eli Lilly, The Progressive and Fortinet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 27, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, Eli Lilly LLY, The Progressive PGR and Fortinet FTNT.

4 Top-Ranked Stocks to Play Likely Earnings Beats

Prior to an earnings season, every investor looks for stocks that can beat market expectations. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap into stocks that are of high quality.

In this regard, we ran a screener that yielded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Eli Lilly, The Progressive and Fortinet as the likely winners on the earnings beat potential.

Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise Important?

Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) does not tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.

Also, seasonal fluctuations come into play sometimes. If a company’s first quarter is seasonally weak and its fourth quarter is strong, then it is likely to report a sequential earnings decline. In such cases, growth rates are misleading while judging the true health of a company.

Then again, after much brainstorming and analysis of companies’ financials and initiatives, Wall Street analysts project earnings of companies. They, in fact, club their insights and a company’s guidance when deriving an earnings estimate.

Thus, outperforming that estimate is almost equivalent to beating the company’s expectations and the market perception. And if the margin of earnings surprise is big, it typically drives the stock right after the release. Thus, more than anything else, an earnings surprise can push up a stock.

How to Find Stocks That Can Beat?

Now, finding stocks that have the potential to beat on the bottom line may be investors’ dream but not an easy job. One way to do this is to look at the earnings surprise history of the company.

An impressive track in this regard generally acts as a catalyst in sending a stock higher. It indicates the company’s ability to surpass estimates. Investors generally believe that the company will apply the same secret sauce to execute yet another earning beat in its next release.

A handful of criteria have narrowed down the universe from more than 7,700 stocks to only 13.

Here are four out of those 13 stocks:

Norwegian Cruise Line: The Bermuda-based company, with a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a leading cruise line operator.

The average earnings surprise of NCLH for the past four quarters is 5.67%.

The average earnings surprise of NCLH for the past four quarters is 5.67%.

Eli Lilly: It is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. LLY boasts a diversified product profile, including a solid lineup of new successful drugs. The companycurrently has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of LLY for the past four quarters is 69.07%.

The average earnings surprise of LLY for the past four quarters is 69.07%.

The Progressive: The Zacks Rank #2 company is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage, and the market share leader for motorcycle products since 1998.

The average earnings surprise of PGR for the past four quarters is 24.08%.

The average earnings surprise of PGR for the past four quarters is 24.08%.

Fortinet: The company's solutions are designed to integrate multiple levels of security protection, including firewall, virtual private networking, antivirus, intrusion prevention, web filtering, anti-spam and wide area network acceleration. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The average earnings surprise of FTNT for the past four quarters is 20.40%.

The average earnings surprise of FTNT for the past four quarters is 20.40%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

