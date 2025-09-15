Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 15, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are NIKE NKE, Docusign DOCU, AGCO AGCO, SoFi Technologies SOFI and InterDigital IDCC.

Looking for Earnings Beats? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks

It is not surprising that before an earnings season, every investor looks for stocks that can beat market expectations. This is because investors always try to position themselves ahead of time and look to tap stocks that are high-quality in nature.

In this regard, we ran a screener that yielded the stocks NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital as the likely winners on the earnings beat potential.

Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?

Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.

Also, seasonal fluctuations come into play sometimes. If a company’s Q1 is seasonally weak and Q4 strong, then it is likely to report a sequential earnings decline. In such cases, growth rates are misleading while judging the true health of a company.

On the other hand, after much brainstorming and analysis of companies’ financials and initiatives, Wall Street analysts project earnings of companies. They in fact club their insights and a company’s guidance when deriving an earnings estimate.

Thus, outperforming that estimate is almost equivalent to beating the company’s own expectation as well as the market perception. And if the margin of earnings surprise is big, it typically drives the stock higher right after the release. Thus, more than anything else, an earnings surprise can push a stock higher.

How to Find Stocks that Can Beat?

Now, finding stocks that have the potential to beat on the bottom line may be investors’ dream but not an easy job. One way to do this is to look at the earnings surprise history of the company.

An impressive track in this regard generally acts as a catalyst in sending a stock higher. It indicates the company’s ability to surpass estimates. And investors generally believe that the company will apply the same secret sauce to execute yet another earning beat in its next release.

Here are five out of six stocks:

NIKE: The Zacks Rank #2 company is engaged in the business of designing, developing and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories, and services for men, women and children worldwide. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average earnings surprise of NKE for the past four quarters is 41.99%.

Docusign: Zacks Rank #2 Docusign is a global provider of cloud-based software. The company’s Docusign Agreement Cloud is a cloud software suite that automates and connects the entire agreement process.

The average earnings surprise of DOCU for the past four quarters is 6.92%.

AGCO: The Zacks Rank #1 company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts.

The average earnings surprise of AGCO for the past four quarters is 316.76%.

SoFi Technologies: It is a member-centric one-stop shop for financial services that via its Lending and Financial Services products, enables members to borrow, save, spend, invest and safeguard their money. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of SOFI for the past four quarters is 45.83%.

InterDigital: The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1.

The average earnings surprise of IDCC for the past four quarters is 54.27%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

