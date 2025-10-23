Zacks.com featured highlights include Newmont, Commercial Metals and Cenovus Energy

For Immediate Release

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns

Investor sentiments are bullish of late on the back of solid third-quarter earnings performance. While the government shutdown and resulting blackout of economic data are concerns, investors seem to be optimistic about the overall health of the economy. Last month, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates amid a continued deterioration in the labor market. Amid such a backdrop, retail investors face massive challenges in picking the right stocks and generating robust returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers' recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Newmont Corp., Commercial Metals Co. and Cenovus Energy Inc. are worth considering for investment.

Brokers often gain valuable insights into companies through direct interactions with senior management, analysis of public filings, and participation in earnings calls. Their sector-wide perspective allows them to evaluate a company's fundamentals within the broader economic context, providing a more informed view of potential stock performance.

That said, a broker's stock upgrade can serve as a useful indicator but shouldn't be the sole driver of investment decisions. Achieving sustainable, long-term returns requires investors to consider a wider range of factors beyond broker recommendations.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy

Denver, CO-based Newmont is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. NEM's operating segments are North America, South America, Australia and Africa.

Newmont's 2025 earnings are expected to soar 60.1% year over year. NEM, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Commercial Metals, based in Irving, TX, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. CMC provides these through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

CMC's fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to surge 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial Metals, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed an 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Calgary, Canada,Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. CVE's entire operation of oil and gas production is concentrated in Canada, within the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

Cenovus Energy's 2025 earnings are expected to rise 10.7% year over year. CVE, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

