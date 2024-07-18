Zacks.com featured highlights include Netflix, JPMorgan and Dycom

For Immediate Release

3 Best Earnings Growth Stocks to Invest In

Study a company’s revenues over a given period, subtract the production cost, and you have earnings. Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a well-known company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t survive.

By the way, earnings are also considered the most important variable influencing the share price. But, expectations of earnings play a striking role.

Nonetheless, stocks such as Netflix, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Dycom Industries, Inc. are currently exhibiting superb earnings growth.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool, while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

We use that basis to determine our stock selections above using Zack’s Research Wizard Tool.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 20. Here are the top three stocks:

Netflix

Netflix is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. The expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 52.5%. NFLX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan is one of the biggest global banks. The expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 1.7%. JPM presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries is a specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry. The expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8.1%. DY, at present, has a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2303871/3-best-earnings-growth-stocks-to-invest-in-nflx-jpm-dy

