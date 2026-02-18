Zacks.com featured highlights include Modine, Gold.com, Flexsteel, Seanergy Maritime and Forum Energy Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 18, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Modine Manufacturing Co. MOD, Gold.com Inc. GOLD, Flexsteel Industries Inc. FLXS, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET).

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Wall Street Volatility

U.S. stock markets started 2026 on a positive note. While, volatility has reappeared on Wall Street, it is predominantly due to market participants’ concerns about the continuity of AI (artificial intelligence) trade.

Extremely overstretched valuation of AI stocks, the sustainability of massive AI spending by companies and serious doubt about the timing of monetization of this enormous spending resulted in a stiff decline of the technology sector.

Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. These stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Modine Manufacturing Co., Gold.com Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 11.

Let’s discuss five out of those 11 stocks here:

Modine Manufacturing operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. MOD’s products include heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment).

The stock price of MOD has soared 58.2% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.8% for the current year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.1% over the last seven days.

Gold.com is a fully integrated alternative assets platform which offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins and collectibles to consumers, collectors and institutional clients. GOLD operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending.

The stock price of GOLD has jumped 45.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 63.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 30 days.

Flexsteel Industries is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial, and recreational vehicle seating use.

FLXS primarily distributes its products throughout the United States using its sales force to furniture dealers, department stores, recreational vehicle manufacturers and van converters, and hospitality and healthcare facilities. FLXS’ products are also sold to several national chains, some of which sell on a private label basis.

The stock price of FLXS has climbed 39.5% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of -1.9% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 15.5% over the last 30 days.

Seanergy Maritime is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. SHIP’s operating fleet consists of 18 Capesize and 2 Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels.

The stock price of SHIP has surged 22.8% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 39.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 8.9% over the last seven days.

Forum Energy is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. FET designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the company's product offering.

The stock price of FET has appreciated 19.8% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2869494/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-wall-street-volatility

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.