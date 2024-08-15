Zacks.com featured highlights include Mistras, UMH Properties and OneSpan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 15, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Mistras Group MG, UMH Properties, Inc. UMH and OneSpan Inc. OSPN.

Expecting a Market Breakout? These Stocks Stand to Gain

The recent intraday volatility has shaken off the prolonged tranquility on Wall Street, with geopolitical tensions and a weak labor market threatening stocks' upward trajectory. However, the stock market is eventually expected to regain its mojo on the back of a series of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the months ahead. Thus, investors should take advantage of the subsequent uptrend by placing bets on solid breakout stocks.

Picking breakout stocks involves zeroing in on those whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this line, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

To that end, Mistras Group, UMH Properties, Inc. and OneSpan Inc. have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add them to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock's earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Here are the top three stocks:

Mistras Group

Mistras Group is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. Mistras Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. MG has an expected earnings growth rate of almost 281% for the current year.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties is a public equity REIT. UMH Properties presently has a Zacks Rank #2. UMH has an expected earnings growth rate of nearly 7% for the current year.

ONESPAN

ONESPAN designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions. ONESPAN, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2. OSPN has an expected earnings growth rate of 133.3% for the current quarter.

