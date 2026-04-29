Zacks.com featured highlights include Mirion Technologies, Intuit and ANI Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Mirion Technologies, Inc. MIR, Intuit Inc. INTU and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP.

3 Top Stocks with Accelerating Earnings & Solid Upside Ahead

Savvy investors often focus on companies demonstrating steady earnings growth as a marker of solid profitability. However, an even more powerful signal is earnings acceleration, which often serves as a stronger catalyst for stock price gains. Research shows that many top-performing stocks tend to display earnings acceleration before their share prices begin to move higher.

To that end, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Intuit Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are showing strong earnings acceleration.

Earnings Acceleration Decoded

Earnings acceleration refers to the incremental growth in a company's earnings per share (EPS). Put simply, if a company's quarter-over-quarter earnings growth rate increases over a given period, it can be called earnings acceleration.

In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. However, earnings acceleration helps identify stocks that haven't yet caught investors' attention and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.

Here are the top three stocks:

Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies delivers radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. MIR's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.6%. Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Intuit

Intuit offers financial management, payments, capital, compliance, and marketing services in the United States. INTU's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 14.9%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic drugs in the United States and globally. ANIP's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 14.3%. Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2908879/3-top-stocks-with-accelerating-earnings-and-solid-upside-ahead

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Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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