Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron Technology, Vertiv and Corning

Chicago, IL – November 14, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT and Corning Inc. GLW.

Micron & 2 More Profitable Strong Buy Stocks for Your Portfolio

Investors should target those companies that generate strong returns after accounting for all operating and non-operating expenses. Therefore, choosing a profitable company rather than one that is losing money is a smarter investment.

Here, we are applying accounting ratios to evaluate a company's profitability. Among the various profitability ratios, we select the most practical and widely recognized metric to evaluate a firm's bottom-line performance.

To that end, Micron Technology, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co. and Corning Inc. have been selected as the top picks due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio Explained

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm's effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company's ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Here are three of the 13 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Micron

Micron designs, manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The 12-month net profit margin of MU is 22.9%.

Vertiv

Vertiv provides critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks and industries globally. The 12-month net profit margin of VRT is 10.7%.

Corning

Corning engages in optical communications, display, environmental, specialty materials and life sciences. The 12-month net profit margin of GLW is 9.2%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2790044/micron-2-more-profitable-strong-buy-stocks-for-your-portfolio

