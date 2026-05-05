Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron Technology and Vicor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 5, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Vicor Corp. VICR.

Up More Than +500% and Still Profitable: 2 Stocks to Buy in May 2026

As we move into May, investors should prefer companies that deliver solid returns after covering both operating and non-operating costs. As a result, consistently profitable businesses tend to be more appealing than those operating at a loss. To assess profitability, investors use accounting ratios that highlight the key measures of a company’s bottom-line performance.

With that in mind, Micron Technology, Inc. and Vicor Corp. emerged as the top profitable picks, backed by robust net income ratios and significant upside potential. Incidentally, Micron and Vicor’s shares have soared 574.3% and 563.8%, respectively, over the past year.

Net Income Ratio: A Simple Guide for Investors

The net income ratio indicates a company’s exact level of profitability. It reflects the percentage of net income relative to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in covering operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and manage all business functions effectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are two of the 18 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a global provider of memory and storage products. MU’s 12-month net profit margin is 41.5%.

Vicor

Vicor develops and sells modular power components and systems that convert electrical power for electronic devices across global markets. VICR’s 12-month net profit margin is nearly 29%.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2914214/up-more-than-500-and-still-profitable-2-stocks-to-buy-in-may-2026

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vicor Corporation (VICR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.