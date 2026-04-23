Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron and Vicor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 23, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are , Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Vicor Corp. VICR.

They're Up 400%: 2 Profitable Stocks to Buy Now for Strong Returns

Investors tend to favor companies that generate solid returns after covering all operating and non-operating costs. As a result, businesses with consistent profits are mostly more appealing than those running at a loss. To assess profitability, investors rely on accounting ratios that capture the most common measures of a company’s bottom-line performance.

With that in mind, Micron Technology, Inc. and Vicor Corp. emerged as the top profitable picks, backed by robust net income ratios and significant upside potential. Incidentally, Micron and Vicor’s shares have soared 520.6% and 415.7%, respectively, over the past year.

Net Income Ratio Explained: What It Means for Investors

The net income ratio indicates a company’s exact profitability level. It reflects the percentage of net income relative to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in covering operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and manage all business functions effectively.

\Here are two of the 16 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a global provider of memory and storage products. The 12-month net profit margin of MU is 41.5%.

Vicor

Vicor develops and sells modular power components and systems that convert electrical power for electronic devices across global markets. VICR’s 12-month net profit margin is 26.2%.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vicor Corporation (VICR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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