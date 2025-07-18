Zacks.com featured highlights include Mama's Creations, Bassett Furniture Industries and Amarin

For Immediate Release

3 Strong Buy Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns

An active investing approach involves seeking breakout stocks within a specific price range. Sell if the price falls below the lower band and hold for gains if it exceeds the upper band.

To that end, Mama's Creations, Inc., Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. and Amarin Corp. plc have been selected as today's breakout stocks.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To identify a breakout stock, determine the support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower boundary for a stock's movements, while a resistance level indicates the maximum price it trades at during a significant period.

In simple terms, demand is the lowest at the support level, meaning most traders are willing to sell. Conversely, most traders are eager to buy at the resistance level, hoping to add the stock to their portfolio. The key to spotting breakout stocks is to focus on those approaching a breakout or just breaking above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock's earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only seven. Here are the top three stocks:

Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, along with its subsidiaries, produces and sells freshly prepared deli foods in the United States. Mama's Creations is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 77.8% for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries and its subsidiaries are involved in the manufacturing, marketing and retailing of home furnishings within the United States. Bassett Furniture Industries is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 272.9% for the current year.

Amarin Corporation

Amarin Corporation is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and marketing therapies to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe and globally. Amarin Corporation is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 42.5% for the current year.

