Zacks.com featured highlights include Liquidia, Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy and Diamondback Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Liquidia Corp. LQDA, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG.

4 Low-Beta Stocks for a Steadier Portfolio: LQDA, XOM, VLO & FANG

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have created significant uncertainty, making the U.S. stock market highly volatile. With fears dominating the market, it is ideal for investors to increase their allocation to low-beta stocks. Stocks that may attract investors' attention are Liquidia Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Valero Energy Corp. and Diamondback Energy, Inc..

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four of the 39 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Liquidia

Liquidia is experiencing rapid growth in YUTREPIA adoption, with increasing patient referrals, expanding prescriber base and rising market share. The company has achieved profitability and is generating positive cash flow, supported by a strong cash position. It is also pursuing expansion into additional indications and larger market opportunities through ongoing and planned clinical development.

Exxon Mobil

West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude is trading at more than the $100-per-barrel mark. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are driving the high prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") in its latest short-term energy outlook projected WTI at $85.68 per barrel this year, higher than $65.40 last year. A highly favorable pricing environment for the commodity is likely to continue supporting ExxonMobil's exploration and production activities, which derive the majority of its earnings.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy is among the world's leading low-cost fuel producers, with a combined throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day. In addition to its presence in traditional refining, the company has exposure to lower-carbon fuels, comprising sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and ethanol.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback is a pure-play Permian producer and benefits from the ongoing high crude pricing environment. Apart from having an investment-grade balance sheet, the company has a promising production outlook, thanks to the huge inventory of drilling locations. Diamondback also expects its well costs in the prolific Midland basin to continue declining, aiding its bottom line.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2924251/4-low-beta-stocks-for-a-steadier-portfolio-lqda-xom-vlo-fang

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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