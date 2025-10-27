Zacks.com featured highlights include Lamb Weston, Universal Health, FirstEnergy, NetEase and JPMorgan Chase

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 27, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Lamb Weston LW, Universal Health Services Inc. UHS, FirstEnergy Corp. FE, NetEase, Inc. NTES and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM.

5 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Buy Amid a Challenging Backdrop

Markets started 2025 strong but soon turned volatile amid tariff and geopolitical risks. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.00–4.25% in September and signaled two more cuts this year. Despite lingering inflation and rising unemployment, equities remain near record highs, fueled by optimism over rate cuts, AI-driven earnings growth and hopes of a soft landing even as a U.S. data blackout adds uncertainty. Against such a backdrop, it is a challenge for retail investors to select the right stocks and generate robust returns.

Therefore, a traditional way of picking stocks is a good idea now. Sales growth provides a more dependable lens for evaluating stocks compared to earnings-focused metrics. Stocks such as Lamb Weston, Universal Health Services Inc., FirstEnergy Corp., NetEase, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are worth investing in.

When assessing a company, sales growth is mostly preferred over earnings. Steady sales growth reflects the actual demand for a company’s products or services. Focusing on sales also offers investors greater visibility into the durability of a company’s business model. The company that can expand its revenues during periods of economic downturn indicates pricing power, competitive advantages and the ability to capture market share.

On the other hand, earnings can be distorted by one-off charges, cost-cutting, accounting adjustments or temporary margin expansions, making them less indicative of a company’s underlying trajectory.

Moreover, constant sales growth often translates into stronger and more predictable cash flows, providing management with the financial flexibility to reinvest in innovation, expand into new markets or return capital to shareholders, all without excessive reliance on debt. Robust cash reserves and steady cash flow provide companies with the flexibility to counter challenges, pursue growth opportunities and maintain operational stability even in uncertain times.

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Buy

Lamb Weston, based in Eagle, ID, is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries. It also provides a range of appetizers. LW, along with its joint venture allies, is the top frozen potato products supplier in North America, while also operating internationally.

LW’s expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2026 is 1.3%. Lamb Weston sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Universal Health Services, headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS, through its subsidiaries, operates more than 355 inpatient acute care hospitals and 60 outpatient and other facilities in 39 states, Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

Universal Health Services’ expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 8.5%. UHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in Akron, OH, FirstEnergy is a diversified energy company. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, FE engages in the transmission, distribution and generation of electricity.

FirstEnergy’s sales are expected to jump 6.6% in 2025. FE carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in China, NetEase is engaged in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services and Internet content services businesses. NTES operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services; Youdao; NetEase Cloud Music; and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NetEase’s expected sales growth for 2025 is 10.3%. NTES, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

New York-based JPMorgan is one of the biggest global banks. As of Sept. 30, 2025, JPM had assets worth $4.56 trillion and total stockholders’ equity worth $360.2 billion.

JPMorgan’s sales are expected to grow 2.1% in 2025. JPM carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2776097/5-stocks-with-robust-sales-growth-to-buy-amid-a-challenging-backdrop

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.