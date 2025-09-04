Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 4, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Kimball Electronics KE, Alaska Air Group ALK, AutoNation AN, Asbury Automotive Group ABG and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL.

Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns

In recent times, stock markets have witnessed sharp volatility, largely driven by ongoing tariff-related challenges. These pressures have heightened worries about an economic slowdown. Moreover, we are by no means out of the woods as far as inflation is concerned. Given this uncertain backdrop, choosing stocks to secure strong returns is not an easy task for individual investors.

One way to achieve the above objective is by following broker advice. Brokers are deemed to be experts in the field of investing. We believe that investors should keep an eye on broker-favorite stocks like Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings for healthy returns.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving analyst recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

Kimball Electronics operates across the globe. This multifaceted manufacturer offers Electronics Manufacturing Services and Contract Manufacturing Organization solutions to customers across the world.

Kimball Electronics surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and matched estimates in the other quarter. The average beat is 23.7%. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Alaska Air is based in Seattle, WA. The airline is being aided by low fuel costs. The carrier’s shareholder-friendly attitude also bodes well.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has been revised 1.9% upward. Alaska Air surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 29%. ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the nation, backed by a wide geographical footprint and a growing dealer network. Its ongoing store expansion strategy is helping it reach a broader customer base across key markets. Strategic acquisitions continue to fuel growth, including the recent purchase of two dealerships in the Greater Denver area.

AutoNation is also leaning into digital transformation with its AutoNation Express platform, which streamlines online vehicle buying and selling. AN surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters and missed the mark once. The average beat was 7.5%. AN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Asbury’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income improve its risk profile and position it for top-line growth. Its e-commerce platform— Clicklane— is driving growth. Strategic buyouts are helping the auto retailer increase its market share. Asbury’s rollout of Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud is emerging as a strategic tailwind.

Asbury currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. ABG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 5.9%.

American Axle & Manufacturing: Its considerable strides and collaborations in the electric drive space and efforts to optimize its portfolio bode well for top- and bottom-line growth. Frequent business wins augur well for American Axle’s prospects. AXL recently won several contracts, underscoring its strength in both electric and Internal Combustion Engine markets.

AXL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters by a massive average of 584.1%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2746638/monitor-these-5-broker-backed-stocks-for-strong-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.