Zacks.com featured highlights include KB Home, General Motors, The Greenbrier, JD.com and Barrick Gold

Chicago, IL – October 29, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are KB Home KBH, General Motors Co. GM, The Greenbrier Cos GBX, JD.com JD and Barrick Gold Corp. GOLD.

Choose These 5 Price-to-Book-Value Stocks for High Returns

In value investing, it is a common practice to pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally strong. There are a number of investment styles to cater to investors looking for the best value stocks.

Among them, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is an easy-to-use tool for identifying low-priced stocks, which have high growth prospects.

The P/B ratio is used to calculate how much an investor needs to pay for each dollar of book value of a stock. It is calculated by dividing the current closing price of the stock by the latest quarter's book value per share.

P/B ratio = market capitalization/book value of equity.

Now, let us understand the concept of book value.

What is Book Value?

There are several ways by which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from the total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under or overpriced. However, like P/E or P/S ratio, it is always better to compare P/B ratios within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value or the stock is undervalued and, therefore, a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a warning. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated, in which case the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio is not without limitations. It is useful for businesses like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks

Here are five of the six stocks that qualified the screening:

Based in Los Angeles, CA, KB Home is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state. The company’s revenues are generated from Homebuilding (accounting for 99.5% of fiscal 2023 total revenues) and Financial Services (0.5%) operations.

KB Home has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 13.9%. KBH currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Headquartered in Detroit, General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. General Motors, along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. General Motors assembles passenger cars, crossover vehicles, light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles. GM has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 12.8%.

General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR, The Greenbrier Companies is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities.

The Greenbrier Companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A at present. GBX has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 23.3%.

JD.com operates as an online direct sales company in China. The company, through its website www.jd.com and mobile applications, offers a selection of authentic products, including computers; mobile handsets, home appliances, automobile accessories, clothing and shoes, luxury goods, furniture and household products, personal care items, food and nutritional supplements and much more.

JD presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 17.6%.

Barrick Gold Corp., based in Toronto, Canada, is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world. The company has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents.

GOLD presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 32.9%.

