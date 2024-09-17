Zacks.com featured highlights include JD.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping, Pampa, Hamilton and Empire State Realty

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 17, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are JD.com, Inc. JD, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, Pampa Energia S.A. PAM, Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. HG and Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT.

Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks with Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent simplicity, is the most commonly used metric in the value-investing world. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at a bargain. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few downsides.

Although P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors, a less-used and more complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.

JD.com, Inc., ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Pampa Energia S.A., Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. and Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Here’s Why EV-to-EBITDA Is a Better Option

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company. EBITDA, the other element, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability by removing the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dampen net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Typically, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could indicate that a stock is undervalued. Unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company’s balance sheet into account. For this reason, it is typically used to value acquisition targets. The ratio shows the amount of debt that the acquirer has to bear. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can also be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations, too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

Thus, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S), to achieve the desired results.

Here are our five picks out of the 13 stocks that passed the screen:

JD.com operates as an online direct sales company in China. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

JD.com has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.2% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's 2024 earnings has been revised 16.8% upward over the past 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping is a leading global container liner shipping company. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ZIM has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 314.4% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s 2024 earnings has been revised 592.4% upward over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia is a leading independent energy-integrated company in Argentina. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 73.5% for 2024. PAM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 62%, on average.

Hamilton Insurance Group is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company that underwrites risks worldwide. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Hamilton Insurance Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 72.5% for 2024. The consensus estimate for HG's 2024 earnings has been revised 22.7% upward over the past 60 days.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leading real estate investment trust. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of B.

Empire State Realty Trust has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.1% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESRT’s 2024 earnings has been revised 1.1% upward over the past 60 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2336292/tap-these-5-bargain-stocks-with-impressive-ev-to-ebitda-ratio

