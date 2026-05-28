Zacks.com featured highlights include Hudson Pacific Properties, Strategic Education, Hilton Grand Vacations, Nexa Resources and Avnet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 28, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Hudson Pacific Properties HPP, Strategic Education STRA, Hilton Grand Vacations HGV, Nexa Resources NEXA and Avnet AVT.

Top 5 Price-to-Book Stocks Ideal for Value-Focused Investors

Value investing often focuses on finding stocks that appear undervalued by the market but are backed by solid fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Investors use different strategies and valuation metrics to identify such opportunities, depending on their investment style and risk appetite.

One of the most widely used valuation tools is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. The metric helps investors identify stocks trading at relatively low valuations compared with the company’s underlying net assets.

The P/B ratio measures how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of a company’s book value, which represents total assets minus liabilities. A lower P/B ratio may indicate that a stock is undervalued, although it should always be evaluated alongside the company’s financial strength, industry trends and growth outlook.

The ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current stock price by its book value per share (BVPS), where:

P/B Ratio = Current Share Price ÷ Book Value Per Share

This metric can help identify attractively priced stocks with upside potential. Some such stocks are Hudson Pacific Properties, Strategic Education, Hilton Grand Vacations, Nexa Resources and Avnet.

Let us understand the concept of book value.

What is Book Value?

There are several ways in which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it went bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from total assets to determine book value.

Book Value Per Share = (Total Assets – Total Liabilities) ÷ Number of Outstanding Shares

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under- or overpriced. Like P/E or P/S ratios, it is always better to compare the P/B ratio within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value or the stock is undervalued and, therefore, a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a warning. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated. In such a case, the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio is not without limitations. It is useful for businesses like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks

Here are five of the 17 stocks that qualified for the screening:

LA-based Hudson Pacific Properties is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. Hudson Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HPP has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 11.8%.

Herndon, VA-based Strategic Education, through its subsidiaries Strayer University and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA), provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. NYCDA is a New York City-based provider of web and application software development courses. Strategic Education has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 15%.

STRA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A.

Orlando, FL-based Hilton Grand Vacations Company is a division of Hilton Worldwide. It is engaged in the hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts and also manages and serves club membership programs.

HGV has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. HGV has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 22.0%.

Luxembourg City, Brazil-based Nexa Resources is an integrated zinc producer. It is engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets, primarily in Latin America. NEXA currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1. NEXA has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 27.5%.

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Avnet is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products. The company’s customer base includes original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, and value-added resellers.

Avnet has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. AVT has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 43.3%.

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Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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