Zacks.com featured highlights include Hudbay Minerals, StoneCo, Centene and CVS Health

Chicago, IL – July 3, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, StoneCo Ltd. STNE, Centene Corp. CNC and CVS Health Corp. CVS.

4 Value Stocks to Invest In for the 2nd Half of '25 Market Shift

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood out yesterday, climbing 0.91%, as market participants repositioned portfolios at the start of the second half of 2025. On the contrary, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged lower, sliding 0.11% and 0.82%, respectively. Market sentiment remained cautious as investors assessed fresh policy signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and monitored developments surrounding President Donald Trump's mega bill. Given the current market scenario, it is prudent to shift focus toward value stocks.

When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. Companies like Hudbay Minerals Inc., StoneCo Ltd., Centene Corp. and CVS Health Corp. boast a low P/CF ratio. The P/CF ratio evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reflects Financial Health

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock's inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company's financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow ratio is one of the key metrics.

Price-to-Cash-Flow metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company's earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.

Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company's liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What's the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision based solely on the P/CF metric may not yield the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 16 value stocks that qualified the screening:

Hudbay Minerals, a copper-focused critical minerals company, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals' current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 9.2% and 41.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HBM has a Value Score of A. Shares of HBM have risen 11.2% in the past year.

Stone, a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stone's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.9% and 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. STNE has a Value Score of B. Shares of STNE have risen 33.3% in the past year.

Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene's current financial year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.1% and 1.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Centene has a Value Score of A. Shares of Centene have declined 15.1% in the past year.

CVS Health, a leading health solutions company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.5% and 12.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CVS Health has a Value Score of A. Shares of CVS have jumped 22.8% in the past year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2560562/4-value-stocks-to-invest-in-for-the-second-half-2025-market-shift

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

