Zacks.com featured highlights include HIS, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Pediatrix Medical, Fresenius Medical Care and LendingTree

Chicago, IL – April 2, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are IHS Holding Ltd. IHS, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Pediatrix Medical Group MD, Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS and LendingTree TREE.

5 Relative Price Strength Stocks to Navigate Today's Market

The U.S. stock market took a wild ride in the first quarter of 2025, as the S&P 500 notched its biggest quarterly loss in nearly three years. Market sentiment suffered a blow as President Trump's aggressive tariff policies rekindled fears of a global trade war, a powerful dampener on investor sentiment. The index fell 4.6%, ending a five-quarter winning streak and raising fears about economic growth. Concerns about inflation and wild swings in consumer sentiment added to market volatility, prompting analysts to raise recession odds and adjust their projections accordingly.

Despite the challenges, opportunities remain for investors. In a turbulent market like this, stocks demonstrating relative price strength—those that resist broader downturns—can provide stability. This approach highlights resilient companies with strong fundamentals, offering the potential for outperformance as market conditions improve.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks like IHS Holding Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pediatrix Medical Group, Fresenius Medical Care AG and LendingTree based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Investors generally gauge a stock's potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it's essential to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers or an appropriate benchmark.

If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter's (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

IHS Holding Limited: Based in London, it is one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of IHS Holding indicates 114.7% growth. The company has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHS Holdings 2025 earnings has moved up 30.9%. The company has a market capitalization of $1.8 billion. IHS shares have gone up 50.7% in a year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Headquartered in Baudette, MN, this diversified biopharmaceutical company is focused on branded as well as generic prescription drugs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings for ANIP indicates 22.1% growth. It has a VGM Score of B.

ANI Pharmaceuticals beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 17.3%, on average. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares have declined 1.4% in a year.

Pediatrix Medical Group.: Based in Sunrise, FL, Pediatrix Medical Group provides newborn, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's current market capitalization is $1.2 billion. Pediatrix Medical Group has a VGM Score of A.

Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group's 2025 earnings has moved up 5.4%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 19.4%. MD shares have gone up 47.4% in a year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Based in Bad Homburg, Germany, it is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of Fresenius Medical Care indicates 25.9% growth. It has a VGM Score of B.

Fresenius Medical Care beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and met in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 15.7%, on average. FMS shares have risen 29.1% in a year.

LendingTree: Based in Charlotte, NC, it is an online platform that connects borrowers and lenders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of LendingTree indicates 22.9% growth. The company has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LendingTree's 2025 earnings has moved up 16.3%. The company has a market capitalization of $688.6 million. LendingTree shares have gone up 19.7% in a year.

