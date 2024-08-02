Zacks.com featured highlights include HCA Healthcare, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, H&R Block, Leidos and The TJX Companies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 2, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. TSM, H&R Block Inc. HRB, Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS and The TJX Companies Inc. TJX.

5 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks for Growth of Your Portfolio

The stock market has witnessed weakness in recent weeks. Against such a backdrop, investors are increasingly exploring strategies that will help them protect their portfolios from downsides. Nothing seems better than the strategy of dividend investing.

Picking stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — HCA Healthcare Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., H&R Block Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc. and The TJX Companies Inc. — that could be solid choices for your portfolio.

A Look at the Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty, as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the 14 stocks that fit the bill:

Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.9% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.24% for the past four quarters.

HCA Healthcare has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Taiwan-based Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. The company has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 24 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.97%.

TSM has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B.

Missouri-based H&R Block is a leading provider of tax preparation services. The company provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself tax solutions and other products and services associated with income tax return preparation in the United States, Canada and Australia. H&R Block has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10.9% for the fiscal year ending June 2025 and delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.30% for the past four quarters.

H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

Delaware-based Leidos Holdings is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 19.9% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.49% in the past four quarters.

Leidos Holdings has a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A.

Massachusetts-based TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the United States and worldwide. The company's broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it reach out to a broad range of consumers. TJX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 8.8% for the fiscal year ending January 2025 and delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.23% in the past four quarters.

TJX Companies has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

