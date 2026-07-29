Zacks.com featured highlights include Harmony Biosciences, Invesco, General Motors, Hewlett Packard and Quanex Building

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Harmony Biosciences Holdings HRMY, Invesco IVZ, General Motors GM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Quanex Building Products NX.

5 Undervalued Price-to-Book Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

Price-to-book ratio, or P/B ratio, is essentially the ratio of stock price to book value, i.e., how much an investor needs to pay for each dollar of book value of a stock. It is calculated by dividing the current closing price of the stock by the latest quarter's book value per share.

In value investing, it is a common practice to pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally strong. There are a number of investment styles for finding great stocks at attractive values.

While considering valuation metrics, though price-to-earnings and price-to-sales are the first choices, the P/B ratio is also emerging as a convenient tool for identifying low-priced stocks that have high-growth prospects.

Here’s the formula of P/B ratio:

P/B ratio = market capitalization/book value of equity.

This metric can help identify attractively priced stocks with upside potential. Some such stocks are Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Invesco, General Motors, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Quanex Building Products. Let us understand the concept of book value.

What Is Book Value?

There are several ways in which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it went bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidated all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from total assets to determine book value.

Book Value Per Share = (Total Assets – Total Liabilities) ÷ Number of Outstanding Shares

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under- or overpriced. Like P/E or P/S ratios, it is always better to compare the P/B ratio within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value or the stock is undervalued and, therefore, a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a warning. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated. In such a case, the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio is not without limitations. It is useful for businesses like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Here are five of the 16 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Delaware-based Harmony Biosciences is a neuroscience company developing and commercializing therapies for sleep/wake disorders and rare neurological diseases.

Harmony Biosciences currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1. HRMY has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 32.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Invesco Ltd. operates as an independent investment manager and offers a wide range of investment products and services.

IVZ has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Invesco has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 22.02%.

Detroit, MI-based General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. General Motors, along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. General Motors assembles passenger cars, crossover vehicles, light trucks, sport-utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles.

GM currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 16.5%.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global enterprise technology company. It provides hardware, software and services that help businesses store, process and manage data across on-premise, cloud and edge environments. The company serves enterprises, governments, telecom operators and financial institutions in more than 150 countries.

Hewlett Packard currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 32.0%

Houston, TX-based Quanex Building Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry.

NX currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2. Quanex Building Products has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 14.0%.

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Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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