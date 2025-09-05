Zacks.com featured highlights include Halozyme Therapeutics, Phibro, Leidos and PDD Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 5, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Halozyme Therapeutics HALO, Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Leidos LDOS and PDD Holdings Inc. PDD.

4 PEG-Rated GARP Stocks that Offer Both Value & Growth

In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that often arises is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability.

The investing track of the Oracle of Omaha over the past few decades and his gradual shift from being a pure-play value investor to a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investor might give us all the answers.

Per the GARP theory, the strategic mingling of growth and value-investing principles gives us a hybrid strategy, offering an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both. What GARPers look for is whether or not the stocks are somewhat undervalued and have solid, sustainable growth potential (Investopedia).

Several stocks that have surged significantly in recent years have demonstrated the overwhelming success of this hybrid investing strategy over pure-play value and growth investments. Here, we will discuss the success of four such stocks. These include Halozyme Therapeutics, Phibro Animal Health, Leidos and PDD Holdings Inc.

A Few More Words on GARP

GARP investing gives priority to one of the popular value metrics — the price/earnings growth (PEG) ratio. Although it is categorized under value investing, this strategy follows the principles of both growth and value investing.

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

It relates the stocks’ P/E ratios to the future earnings growth rates.

While P/E alone gives an idea of stocks that are trading at a discount, PEG, while adding the growth element to it, helps identify stocks with solid future potential.

A lower PEG ratio, preferably less than 1, is always better for GARP investors.

Say, for example, if a stock's P/E ratio is 10 and the expected long-term growth rate is 15%, the company's PEG will come down to 0.66, a ratio indicating both undervaluation and future growth potential.

Unfortunately, this ratio is often neglected due to investors' limitations in calculating the future earnings growth rate of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio though. It does not consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:

Halozyme: San Diego, CA-based Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for oncology indications by targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company also licenses its novel drug delivery technology, ENHANZE, for subcutaneous (SC) administration of drugs. The company’s ENHANZE drug delivery technology helps in developing the SC formulation of drugs.

Halozyme can be an impressive GARP investment pick with its Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the stock has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 31%.

Phibro: Headquartered in New Jersey, Phibro is a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The company provides a broad range of products for food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, as well as aquaculture. In addition to animal health and mineral nutrition products, Phibro manufactures and markets specific ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical and chemical catalyst industries.

Phibro stock can also be an impressive GARP investment pick with its Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, PAHC has a solid long-term expected growth rate of 15%.

Leidos: Delaware-based Leidos is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise IT modernization, operations and logistics, sensors, collection and phenomenology, software development and systems engineering.

Leidos stock can be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, LDOS also has an impressive long-term historical growth rate of 14.6%.

PDD Holdings: The company is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company is benefiting from increased revenues from online marketing services and transaction services. PDD Holdings currently focuses on bringing more businesses and people into the digital economy.

PDD can also be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the stock also has a solid long-term expected growth rate of 9.7%.

