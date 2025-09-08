Zacks.com featured highlights include Halozyme Therapeutics, Leidos and TransUnion

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 8, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO, Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and TransUnion TRU.

Bet on These 3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns

Stock markets have been hitting fresh records lately as investors gain confidence that the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts this month. The softening labor market and rising inflation due to tariffs indicate a deteriorating macro environment, increasing the chance of rate cuts. Against such an investing backdrop, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers' recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc. and TransUnion are worth betting on.

As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company's publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have a better understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy

San Diego, CA-based Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for oncology indications by targeting the tumor microenvironment. HALO also licenses its novel drug delivery technology, ENHANZE, for subcutaneous (SC) administration of drugs.

Halozyme's 2025 earnings are expected to jump 46.1% year over year. HALO, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Leidos, based IN Delaware, is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. lDOS' core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise IT modernization, operations and logistics, sensors, collection and phenomenology, software development and systems engineering.

Leidos' 2025 earnings are projected to grow 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. LDOS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Chicago, IL, TransUnion is one of the leading global providers of risk and information solutions to businesses and consumers. TRU provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision-making capabilities to businesses.

TransUnion's 2025 earnings are expected to rise 4.1% year over year. TRU, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

