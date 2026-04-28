Zacks.com featured highlights include H World, BrightSpring Health Services, Riley Exploration Permian and Mistras

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 28, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are H World Group Ltd. HTHT, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX and Mistras Group, Inc. MG.

Look Beyond Earnings, Bet on 4 Stocks with Rising Cash Flows

During the peak week of this reporting cycle, investing your hard-earned money in stocks showing strong profits and earnings surprises may seem fashionable. However, it can be far more rewarding to look beyond profits and assess whether those gains are being efficiently added to a company's reserves. While profit remains a key company objective, cash is the lifeblood that sustains operations and reflects a company's financial resilience.

In this regard, stocks like H World Group Ltd., BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. and Mistras Group, Inc. emerge as compelling picks, supported by improving cash flow trends.

A company may report profits, yet still struggle with weak cash flow, leaving it vulnerable to bankruptcy while trying to meet its obligations. By contrast, a business with strong cash reserves has greater flexibility to make strategic decisions, pursue promising investments and support growth. It is also better positioned to withstand market turbulence. Assessing a company's ability to generate cash is essential not only for growing your money but also for protecting it.

Assessing a company's cash-generating efficiency has become increasingly important amid global economic uncertainty, market disruptions, dislocations and liquidity concerns driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of eight stocks that qualified the screening:

H World Group Ltd. is a leading global hospitality group with 12,858 hotels and 1,264,419 rooms in operation in 21 countries as of Dec. 31, 2025. It operates a broad portfolio of hotel brands across different market segments, with a strong presence in China and an expanding international footprint.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H World Group's 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 7.5% to $2.71 per share in the past 60 days. HTHT has a VGM Score of A.

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home and community-based pharmacy and health solutions. The company continues to benefit from strong demand for home-based care, a broad service platform and a focus on expanding integrated healthcare offerings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring's 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 17.5% to $1.61 over the past 60 days. BTSG has a VGM Score of B.

Riley Exploration Permian is an independent oil and natural gas company. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids or NGLs, principally in the Permian Basin.

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Riley Exploration Permian's 2026 earnings has gone up 15.1%. REPX currently has a VGM Score of A.

Mistras Group is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mistras Group's 2026 earnings has been revised 6.1% upward to $1.05 per share in the past 60 days. MG has a VGM Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2908517/look-beyond-earnings-bet-on-4-stocks-with-rising-cash-flows

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

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H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (HTHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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