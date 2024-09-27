Zacks.com featured highlights include Grupo Supervielle, Byrna Technologies, M/I Homes and Innodata

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 27, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Grupo Supervielle S.A. SUPV, Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN, M/I Homes, Inc. MHO and Innodata Inc. INOD.

Buy These 4 Stocks as New Analyst Coverage Sparks Fresh Momentum

The Federal Reserve made a 50-basis points rate cut on Sept. 18 in a bid to ease its economic brakes. With cheaper borrowing costs, businesses are re-evaluating growth strategies, and investors are looking for insights into companies that stand to benefit the most.

As a result, new analyst coverage from brokerage firms is playing a critical role in shaping investment decisions, particularly in sectors sensitive to interest rate movements. Analysts bring fresh perspectives and updated insights that can help investors capitalize on opportunities while managing risks in the evolving market dynamics.

New analyst coverage can play a pivotal role in shaping market perception, increasing investor awareness and driving stock price action, making it an influential factor in investors' decision-making. Grupo Supervielle S.A., Byrna Technologies Inc., M/I Homes, Inc. and Innodata Inc. are four stocks that have recently come under the analytical spotlight, signaling potential opportunities for smart investors.

When analysts initiate coverage on a stock, it is more than a mere endorsement — it is a spotlight on value. Investors are drawn to such stocks, believing that the scrutiny from analysts unveils hidden potential. Analysts, as intermediaries, hold a crucial role with their access to vital information, mitigating the fear of inefficiencies caused by lack of data.

Stocks chosen for coverage are not picked arbitrarily. They are carefully selected, reflecting a positive outlook envisioned by the analysts. Ratings on newly covered stocks often lean more favorably than those on continuously covered stocks, emphasizing the attractiveness of these opportunities.

The impact on stock prices is undeniable. The entry of new analysts typically propels stocks upward, surpassing the effects of a rating upgrade under existing coverage. Positive recommendations such as Buy and Strong Buy trigger substantial price reactions, while Sell recommendations are rarely initiated by analysts.

Investors keen on identifying promising opportunities should turn their attention to stocks gaining increased analyst coverage. This would be a strategic move, as stocks with heightened analyst scrutiny tend to experience more significant price movements. Notably, the average change in broker recommendation holds more weight than a singular recommendation change, providing a more reliable indicator for investors.

The strategy is clear — focus on stocks attracting increased analyst coverage in recent weeks. These stocks not only capture investor attention but also stand to benefit from heightened interest by portfolio managers. In the ever-evolving landscape of investments, leveraging the insights provided by new analyst coverage emerges as a valuable tool for making informed and lucrative investment decisions.

Here are four out of the five stocks that passed the screen:

Grupo Supervielle S.A.: This is a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based financial services holding company. SUPV currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SUPV shares have gained 21.6% over the past three months against the industry's 5.5% decline. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPUV have moved north to $1.29 from $1.10 for 2024 in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. The estimated figure indicates 59.3% growth from a year ago. It also has a favorable VGM Score of A.

Byrna: Headquartered in Andover, MA, this is a less-lethal self-defense technology company. BYRN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Byrna's shares have gained 82.6% over the past three months, outperforming the industry's 6.9% rise. The bottom-line estimates for BYRN have moved north to earnings of 11 cents per share from a loss of 2 cents per share for 2024 in the past 30 days. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 324.2%.

M/I Homes: Based in Columbus, OH, this company engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee. MHO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

MHO shares have gained 42.1% over the past three months, outperforming the industry's 29.6% rise. EPS estimates for MHO have moved north to $19.76 from $19.58 for 2024 in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 21.9% growth from a year ago. It also has a favorable VGM Score of A.

Innodata: Based in Ridgefield Park, NJ, this company operates as a global data engineering company. INOD currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

INOD shares have gained 10% over the past three months compared with the industry's 10.8% rise. EPS estimates for 2024 have moved north to 21 cents from 18 cents in the past 60 days. Innodata also has a favorable VGM Score of B.

You can get the remaining stock on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2341312/buy-these-4-stocks-as-new-analyst-coverage-sparks-fresh-momentum

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Innodata Inc. (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.