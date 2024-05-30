Zacks.com featured highlights include Gray Television, The ODP Corp, Paysafe and Qifu

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 30, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Gray Television, Inc. GTN, The ODP Corp. ODP, Paysafe Ltd. PSFE and Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN.

4 Low Price-to-Cash-Flow Stocks to Pick for Optimum Returns

Investors seem apprehensive about the timing and extent of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. In such an environment, value stocks can offer a safer and more reliable investment.

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock's inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company's financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) ratio is one of the key metrics. Gray Television, Inc., The ODP Corp., Paysafe Ltd. and Qifu Technology, Inc. boast a low P/CF ratio.

This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis – the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company's earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.

Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company's liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, solely based on the P/CF metric, an investment decision may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the seven stocks that qualified the screening:

Gray Television, a television broadcasting company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 presently. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gray Television's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.4% and 477.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Gray Television has a Value Score of A. Shares of GTN have declined 23.5% in the past year.

The ODP Corporation, which provides business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The ODP Corporation's current financial year sales suggests growth of 7.7% from the year-ago period. The ODP Corporation has a Value Score of A. Shares of ODP have declined 4.5% in the past year.

Paysafe Limited, a leading payments platform, carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paysafe's current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.5% and 6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Paysafe has a Value Score of A. Shares of PSFE have rallied 92.4% in the past year.

Qifu Technology, a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qifu Technology's current financial year earnings suggests growth of 15.8% from the year-ago period. Qifu Technology has a Value Score of A. Shares of QFIN have risen 47.2% in the past year.

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2280715/4-low-price-to-cash-flow-stocks-to-pick-for-optimum-returns

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

