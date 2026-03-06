Zacks.com featured highlights include Gold.com, Cboe Global Markets, SK Telecom and Adecoagro

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 6, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Gold.com Inc GOLD, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, SK Telecom SKM and Adecoagro S.A. AGRO.

Best Low-Beta Stocks to Own Right Away: GOLD, CBOE & More

Investors are worried about the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran as the Middle East tension could hurt the global financial markets and the economies. Thus, the stock market will remain volatile. Amid rising fears, one can bet on low-beta stocks like Gold.com Inc, Cboe Global Markets, Inc., SK Telecom and Adecoagro S.A.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four of the 25 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Gold.com

Gold.com has established a strong foothold through its comprehensive approach to the precious metals market. The company continues to benefit from the sustained upward trend in gold prices as well as its growing international footprint. Its multiple revenue channels enable it to capitalize on fluctuations in the market, helping strengthen its position within the industry.

Cboe Global Markets

Among the business areas where Cboe Global is growing, options trading remains active. As trading activity surges, CBOE collects more fees, which is fueling profits. The company is financially strong with low debt while consistently rewarding shareholders, thereby giving investors added confidence.

SK Telecom

SK Telecom is a leading provider of mobile services and is now employing AI at the core of its business. While focusing strongly on AI infrastructure, digital transformation and AI services, SKM is well-positioned to create long-term value for shareholders.

Adecoagro S.A.

From agricultural waste and other renewable sources, Adecoagro SA generates more than 1 million megawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually. Owing to this, AGRO is capable of utilizing a significant proportion of the energy it consumes from its own renewable energy sources. This is why the company is reducing its expenses and dependence on an external source of energy.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2879319/best-low-beta-stocks-to-own-right-away-gold-cboe-skm-agro

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

