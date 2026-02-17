Zacks.com featured highlights include Genuine Parts, Wheaton Precious Metals and FirstEnergy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 17, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Genuine Parts Co. GPC, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM and FirstEnergy Corp. FE.

3 Sales Growth Stocks to Buy Despite AI-Linked Market Turbulence

February began on a subdued note for U.S. equities, with investors turning more selective around AI exposure. Stocks slid as the market repriced lofty expectations and punished companies viewed as potential AI “losers,” especially in software and financial services, amid fears that newer AI tools could pressure pricing power and disrupt incumbents. With headlines driving short-term swings, retail investors can benefit most from a disciplined approach by reassessing allocations, tightening risk controls and ensuring the portfolio remains aligned with long-term goals.

Hence, the traditional way of selecting stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Genuine Parts Co., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and FirstEnergy Corp. are worth considering.

Sales growth is one of the clearest signals of a company’s underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be shaped by accounting decisions or short-term cost actions, revenues capture actual demand for a firm’s products and services. Sustained top-line expansion often points to rising market share, a growing customer base, effective pricing, or successful entry into new markets. It can also serve as an early indicator of future profit potential as higher volumes improve operating leverage, support margin expansion and help compound long-term shareholder value.

Revenue trends are most meaningful in context. Comparing growth with peers and industry norms and factoring in the business cycle helps separate durable strength from a temporary lift. Focus should be on growth quality, favoring repeatable demand instead of one-offs, heavy discounting or acquisition-driven gains. Companies that grow through varied conditions tend to generate steadier cash flows, enabling reinvestment and balance sheet strength, and signaling a longer runway for expansion.

3 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Buy

Atlanta-based Genuine Parts distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts and materials. GPC has a network of more than 10,700 locations, primarily in North America, Europe and Australasia.

GPC’s expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 3.7%. Genuine Parts carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metal streaming companies globally that generates its revenues from the sale of precious metals and cobalt. WPM enters into purchase agreements to buy the entirety or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from mines located worldwide.

Wheaton Precious Metals’ expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 35.4%. WPM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Headquartered in Akron, OH, FirstEnergy is a diversified energy company. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, FE is engaged in the transmission, distribution and generation of electricity.

FE’s sales are expected to rise 3.6% in 2026. FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2868740/3-sales-growth-stocks-to-buy-despite-ai-linked-market-turbulence

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.