Zacks.com featured highlights include Geely Automobile, Sterling, Allot and Kingstone

If achieving profit is a company’s goal, then having a healthy cash flow is essential to its existence, development and success. This is because cash offers strength, vitality and flexibility to make investment decisions as well as the fuel to run the growth engine.

Investors flock to companies that earn profits, but even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is irregular and eventually files for bankruptcy. However, a company’s resiliency can be fairly judged when its efficacy in generating cash flows is assessed. This is because cash not only shields a company from market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channeled in the right direction. In light of ongoing global economic uncertainty and market turbulence, this viewpoint is particularly relevant.

In this regard, stocks like Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., Allot Ltd. and Kingstone Companies, Inc are worth buying.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four stocks that qualified for the screening:

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 149.31%. Estimates for 2026 earnings per share have moved up by 8.8% over the past two months. GELYY has a VGM Score of B.

Sterling operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, mainly across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s current-year earnings has moved 14% north in the past week. STRL currently has a VGM Score of A.

Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allot’s 2025 earnings of six cents implies year-over-year growth of 50%. Estimates for 2026 earnings per share have moved up by 15.4% over the past week. ALLT has a VGM Score of B.

Kingstone Companies, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has improved 16.1% over the past week to $1.80. KINS has a VGM Score of A.

