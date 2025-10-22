Zacks.com featured highlights include Flux Power, Aura Minerals, Arcturus Therapeutics and Sterling Infrastructure

For Immediate Release

U.S. stock markets have continued their northward journey in 2025 following an impressive rally over the past two years. A weak labor market has raised expectations that the Fed will continue to reduce the benchmark lending rate during the rest of 2025.

However, the recent shutdown of the U.S. government and consequent delay of the release of several key economic data may drag down investors' enthusiasm. Moreover, trade and tariff-related serious conflicts between the United States and its major trading partner, China, dented market participants' sentiments.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss those four stocks here:

Flux Power Holdings designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. FLUX's primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2-volt cells. FLUX offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software.

The stock price of Flux Power Holdings has soared 92.1% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 82.4% for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 40% over the past 60 days.

Aura Minerals is focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects principally in the Americas. AUGO operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mine, the Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas Mine, and Borborema Projects segments. The company primarily explores gold, copper, and silver deposits.

The stock price of AUGO has climbed 9.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.5% over the past seven days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. ARCT focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies.

The stock price of ARCT has advanced 2.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of -10% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.5% over the past 90 days.

Sterling Infrastructure operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii.

STRL's E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. STRL's Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. STRL's Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems.

The stock price of Sterling Infrastructure has gained 0.4% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 56.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.7% over the past 60 days.

