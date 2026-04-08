Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, California Resources and Globus Medical

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Flowserve Corp. FLS, California Resources Corp. CRC and Globus Medical, Inc. GMED.

Buy 3 Sales Growth Stocks as Rising Geopolitical Risk Shakes Markets

U.S. stock markets have had a choppy start to 2026, with investors balancing resilient economic data and AI-driven optimism against higher oil prices, sticky inflation risks, elevated Treasury yields and geopolitical tensions centered on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Further, the sharp rise in oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict has added fresh inflationary risks.

Against such a volatile situation, the traditional way of choosing stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. So, stocks like Flowserve Corp., California Resources Corp. and Globus Medical, Inc. are worth betting on.

Sales growth is one of the clearest measures of a company's underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be influenced by accounting choices or short-term swings in costs, revenues reflect real demand for a company's products and services. Consistent top-line expansion can point to rising market share, a growing customer base, stronger pricing power or successful entry into new markets.

It can also be an early signal of future profit growth. As sales increase, higher volumes can improve operating leverage and create scope for margin expansion. Still, sales growth is most useful when viewed in context. Comparing performance with peers, industry benchmarks, and the broader business cycle helps distinguish durable strength from a temporary boost.

What matters most is the quality of that growth. Recurring demand is far more valuable than one-off gains, heavy discounting or acquisition-led expansion. Companies that can sustain healthy sales growth across different economic environments are often better positioned to generate stable cash flows, reinvest with confidence, strengthen their balance sheets and preserve a longer runway for expansion.

3 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Consider

Irving, TX-based Flowserve is a leading manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems globally. FLS' revenues are sourced from original equipment manufacturing and aftermarket sales and services.

FLS' expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 6.3%. Flowserve sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Headquartered in Long Beach, CA, California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. CRC operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management, which it brands as Carbon TerraVault.

California Resources' expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 2.8%. CRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Audubon, PA-based Globus Medical is a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. GMED currently has its sales operations distributed across 65 countries worldwide.

GMED's sales are expected to rise 8.7% in 2026. Globus Medical sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2895531/buy-3-sales-growth-stocks-as-rising-geopolitical-risk-shakes-markets

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Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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