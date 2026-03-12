Zacks.com featured highlights include First Majestic Silver, IPG Photonics and Encore Capital

For Immediate Release

3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Appear to Decline

The broader U.S. equity markets witnessed intense volatility over the past few days, as concerns related to crude oil prices across the globe escalated with the intense war between the United States and Iran continuing for nearly a fortnight. As oil prices touched $120 a barrel, alarm bells were raised, sending shockwaves throughout global bourses. However, the proposed release of the largest oil reserves by the International Energy Agency appeared to soothe the nerves, cooling the soaring oil prices.

With President Trump predicting that the war is likely to end very soon, markets regained much of the lost value. Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like First Majestic Silver Corp., IPG Photonics Corp. and Encore Capital Group, Inc. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. Therefore, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three of the nine stocks that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, First Majestic engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties in North America. The company focuses on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States.

The stock has jumped a whopping 335.9% in the past year but declined 5.8% in the past week. First Majestic has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, IPG Photonics offers high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company sells and markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and end users through a direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors.

The stock has soared 98.1% in the past year but lost 11.5% in the past week. IPG Photonics has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Encore Capital Group provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, the company purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

The stock has surged 102.1% in the past year but lost 5.6% in the past week. Encore Capital Group has a Momentum Score of A.

