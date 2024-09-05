Zacks.com featured highlights include Erie Indemnity, Sprouts Farmers Market, Newmont and Unilever

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 5, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Erie Indemnity Co. ERIE, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM, Newmont Corp. NEM and Unilever UL.

Volatility Concerns? Bet on 4 Low-Beta Stocks: ERIE, SFM, NEM, UL

Investors are bracing for a volatile market this week as key economic data are set to be released, including job openings, jobless claims and the crucial nonfarm payrolls report. These labor market figures will likely influence the Federal Reserve's decision on its upcoming rate cut, which could vary from a standard adjustment to a more substantial reduction, impacting broader market dynamics.

Given this uncertainty, constructing a portfolio of low-beta stocks may be prudent. In this regard, stocks like Erie Indemnity Co., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., Newmont Corp. and Unilever are worth betting on.

What Does the Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four among 17 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity has witnessed a rise in management fee revenues from policy issuance and renewal services. Increasing management fee revenues from administrative services are also aiding Erie Indemnity. Further, compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry, the company has a much stronger balance sheet.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Increasing engagement of customers and solid comparable store sales are aiding Sprouts Farmers Market. The company's board of directors has approved a new $600 million share repurchase program, reflecting its robust cash flow generation. In 2024, SFM plans to open roughly 35 new stores and anticipates total sales growth in the range of 9% to 10%.

Newmont

Newmont, a leading explorer and producer of gold, is advancing on its divesture program and is well-focused on repurchasing shares and reducing its debt burden. NEM owns a top-quality collection of Tier 1 assets, which are considered high-value, low-cost and long-life mining assets. This strong portfolio is expected to provide the company with the ability to generate sustainable, profitable and responsible gold production for many years to come.

Unilever

Unilever, renowned for its strong portfolio of brands, is among the world's leading consumer goods companies. The company generates billions of dollars in turnover, with more than 55% coming from emerging markets. Unilever has a vast customer base, with 3.4 billion people using its products daily.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com

