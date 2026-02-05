Zacks.com featured highlights include Enova International, Cimpress, DNOW and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 5, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Enova International, Inc. ENVA, Cimpress plc CMPR, DNOW Inc. DNOW and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. PRSU.

4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On This Earnings Season

The Q4 earnings season is in full swing, and investors are now interested in betting on stocks based on profit numbers and surprises. Looking beyond profits and figuring out a company's ability to generate cash flows can be far more rewarding.

This is because cash indicates a company's true financial health. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. A sturdy cash balance can cushion companies during any market turbulence. Given the current global economic uncertainty, along with market disruptions and dislocations, this perspective is especially pertinent.

In this regard, stocks like Enova International, Inc., Cimpress plc., DNOW Inc. and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. emerged as compelling picks, supported by improving cash flow trends.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of 10 stocks that qualified the screening:

Enova International is a prominent financial technology company that provides online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses. Its customers are underserved by traditional banks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enova International's 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 6.2% in the past seven days to $15.13 per share. ENVA has a VGM Score of A.

Cimpress plc is an online supplier of high-quality graphic design services and customized printed products to small businesses and consumers. CMPR's product offerings include business cards, brochures and websites, e-commerce platforms, calendars, address labels, note pads and signage, among others.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has improved 1.1% over the past 60 days to $3.54. CMPR currently has a VGM Score of A.

DNOW is a leading energy and industrial solutions provider with a global network of distribution and engineering locations.

The consensus estimate for DNOW's 2026 earnings has been revised 8.7% upward over the past 30 days to $1.00. DNOW has a VGM Score of A.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is an attraction and hospitality company that owns and operates hospitality destinations in the United States, Canada, Iceland and Costa Rica. PRSU operates various attractions and lodges with integrated restaurants, retail and transportation facilities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality's 2026 earnings per share has improved 13.9% over the past 60 days to $1.31. PRSU has a VGM Score of A.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2829096/4-stocks-with-increasing-cash-flows-to-bet-on-this-earnings-season

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.