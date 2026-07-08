Zacks.com featured highlights include Digital Turbine, American Outdoor Brands, Flexsteel, ASE Technology and Interface

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 8, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Digital Turbine Inc. APPS, American Outdoor Brands Inc. AOUT, Flexsteel Industries Inc. FLXS, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ASX and Interface Inc. TILE.

5 Stocks with Recent Strength to Tap Market Rally

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an astonishing bull run over the past three and a half years, barring some intermittent fluctuations. Wall Street closed an impressive first-half 2026. The Dow gained 8.9%, posting its best first-half performance since 2021. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 9.6% and 12% respectively. The small-cap-centric Russell 2000 Index jumped 22%, marking its best first half since 1991.

As a result, several stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. These stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Digital Turbine Inc., American Outdoor Brands Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and Interface Inc.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let’s discuss five out of those 15 stocks here:

Digital Turbine offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. APPS operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. APPS operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform.

APPS’ products include DT Ignite, a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ, a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace, an application and content store and DT Pay, a content management and mobile payment solution.

The stock price of Digital Turbine has soared 41.1% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 50% for the current year (ending March 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 9.1% over the past 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts.

AOUT produces products under the Caldwell, Crimson Trace, Wheeler, Tipton, Frankford Arsenal, Lockdown, BOG, Hooyman, Smith & Wesson Accessories, M&P Accessories, Thompson/Center Arms Accessories, Performance Center Accessories, Schrade, Old Timer, Uncle Henry, Imperial, BUBBA, UST, LaserLyte, and MEAT! brands.

The stock price of AOUT has jumped 36.3% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of more than 100% for the current year (ending April 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 27.5% over the past 30 days.

Flexsteel Industries is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial, and recreational vehicle seating use.

FLXS primarily distributes its products throughout the United States using its sales force to furniture dealers, department stores, recreational vehicle manufacturers, van converters, and hospitality and healthcare facilities. FLXS’ products are also sold to several national chains, some of which sell on a private label basis.

The stock price of FLXS has climbed 27.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.7% for the current year (ending June 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 19.4% over the past 60 days.

ASE Technology is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. ASX operates through Packaging, Testing, and EMS. ASX operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, the United States and Europe.

ASX develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services.

The stock price of ASE Technology has surged 23% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 47.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 9.1% over the past 90 days.

Interface is the world's largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. TILE is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. TILE’s heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR.

From that spark of invention, TILE continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. TILE’s products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. TILE continues to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes.

The stock price of Interface has rallied 18.4% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.9% over the past 60 days.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2949223/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-to-tap-market-rally

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interface, Inc. (TILE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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