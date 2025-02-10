Zacks.com featured highlights include Dana, Ingevity, Compania de Minas Buenaventura, Noble and Suzano

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are — Dana Inc. DAN, Ingevity Corp. NGVT, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Inc. BVN, Noble Corp. NE and Suzano S.A. SUZ.

Time to Buy These 5 Value Stocks with High Earnings Yields

Markets are on edge as tariff concerns escalate and rate cuts remain elusive. With global trade tensions rattling supply chains and the Fed holding firm on rates, volatility is expected to continue. In times like these, value investing — seeking fundamentally strong stocks trading below their intrinsic worth — is one of the best strategies to identify solid opportunities amid the chaos.

One interesting ratio that you can consider for ferreting out attractively valued stocks is earnings yield. Stocks like Dana Inc., Ingevity Corp., Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Inc., Noble Corp. and Suzano S.A. boast impressive earnings yield to help you fetch handsome long-term rewards.

Earnings Yield Strength

Earnings yield, expressed in percentage, is calculated as annual earnings per share (EPS) divided by market price. This metric measures the anticipated yield (or return) from earnings for each dollar invested in a stock today. While comparing stocks, if other factors are similar, the ones with higher earnings yield are considered undervalued, while those with lower earnings yield are seen as overpriced.

While earnings yield is nothing but the reciprocal of the P/E ratio, it is a little more illuminating than the traditional P/E ratio as it also facilitates the comparison of stocks with fixed-income securities. Investors often compare the earnings yield of a stock to the prevailing interest rates, such as the current 10-year Treasury yield, to get a sense of the return on investment it offers compared to virtually risk-free returns.

If the yield on a stock is lower than the 10-year Treasury yield, it would be considered overvalued relative to bonds. Conversely, if the yield on the stock is higher, it would be considered undervalued. In this situation, investing in the stock market would be a better option for a value investor.

We have highlighted five of the 49 stocks that qualified the screening:

Dana is a provider of power conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America and the Asia Pacific. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 79%. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have moved up by 20 cents over the past 30 days. Dana currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Ingevity is a global producer of high-performance activated carbon materials and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGVT’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 62%. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have moved up by $1 over the past 30 days. Ingevity currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Buenaventura engages in the exploration, development, construction and operation of mineral processing business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 30.5%. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have moved up by 3 cents over the past 30 days. Buenaventura currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Noble is an offshore drilling contractor specializing in ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NE’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 22%. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have moved up by 8 cents over the past 30 days. Noble currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Suzano is one of the largest vertically integrated producers of eucalyptus pulp and paper. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUZ’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 395%. Estimates for 2025 earnings per share have moved up by 21 cents over the past 30 days. Suzano currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

