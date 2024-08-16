Zacks.com featured highlights include Climb Global, EZCORP, Willdan, Northwest Pipe and Interface

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 16, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Climb Global Solutions Inc. CLMB, EZCORP Inc. EZPW, Willdan Group Inc. WLDN, Northwest Pipe Co. NWPX and Interface Inc. TILE.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength in an Uncertain Market

U.S. stock markets suffered a bloody blow in the first week of August. Wall Street's turmoil was triggered by weak labor market data, which heightened concerns of a near-term recession. The massive unwinding of Yen-carry trade due to an unexpected rate hike by the Bank of Japan aggravated the situation.

However, U.S. stock markets recovered their lost ground to a great extent within the next 3-4 trading sessions as more released data showed that the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain firm. Market participants started to buy on the dip.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these seven stocks:

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. CLMB operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. CLMB markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials.

CLMB distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions, and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

The stock price of Climb Global Solutions has soared 55.2% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 7.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 0.001% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops that function as convenient sources of consumer credit and value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, EZPW makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. EZPW contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan.

The stock price of EZCORP has climbed 15.3% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.8% for the current year (ending September 2024). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

Willdan Group Inc. is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government. WLDN enables its clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services.

WLDN assists its clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Engineering and Planning, Economic and Financial Consulting, and National Preparedness and Interoperability.

The stock price of Willdan Group has surged 12.1% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.9% over the last 30 days.

Northwest Pipe Co. manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In Water Transmission business, NWPX is a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In Tubular Products business, NWPX manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications.

The stock price of Northwest Pipe has appreciated 10.4% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 41.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20.3% over the last 30 days.

Interface Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. TILE operates in two segments, Americas, and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. TILE offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names, luxury vinyl tiles, carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

TILE also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names, as well as produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market.

The stock price of Interface has advanced 10.1% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 28% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8.5% over the last 30 days.

