Zacks.com featured highlights include Centerra Gold, Commercial Metals, Vista Energy and Credicorp

Chicago, IL – December 11, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Centerra Gold CGAU, Commercial Metals Co. CMC, Vista Energy VIST and Credicorp BAP.

4 PEG-Based GARP Stocks Positioned to Offer Consistent Returns

In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that often arises is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability.

The investing track of the Oracle of Omaha over the past few decades and his gradual shift from being a pure-play value investor to a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investor might give us all the answers.

Per the GARP theory, the strategic mingling of growth and value-investing principles gives us a hybrid strategy, offering an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both. What GARPers look for is whether or not the stocks are somewhat undervalued and have solid, sustainable growth potential (Investopedia).

Several stocks that have surged significantly in recent years have demonstrated the overwhelming success of this hybrid investing strategy over pure-play value and growth investments. Here, we will discuss the success of four such stocks. These are Centerra Gold, Commercial Metals Co., Vista Energy and Credicorp.

A Few More Words on GARP

GARP investing gives priority to one of the popular value metrics — the price/earnings growth (PEG) ratio. Although it is categorized under value investing, this strategy follows the principles of both growth and value investing.

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

It relates the stocks’ P/E ratios to the future earnings growth rates.

While P/E alone gives an idea of stocks that are trading at a discount, PEG, while adding the growth element to it, helps identify stocks with solid future potential.

A lower PEG ratio, preferably less than 1, is always better for GARP investors.

Say, for example, if a stock's P/E ratio is 10 and the expected long-term growth rate is 15%, the company's PEG will come down to 0.66, a ratio indicating both undervaluation and future growth potential.

Unfortunately, this ratio is often neglected due to investors' limitations in calculating the future earnings growth rate of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio though. It does not consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are the screening criteria for a winning strategy:

Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:

Centerra Gold: The company acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold and copper properties across North America, Turkey and other international regions, while also exploring for molybdenum. Its key assets include the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Oksut gold mine in Turkey.

Centerra Gold can be an impressive GARP investment pick with its Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the stock has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 27.4%.

Commercial Metals: Irving, TX-based Commercial Metals manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. It provides these through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

CMC has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. Commercial Metals also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 25.6%.

Vista Energy: This is a leading exploration and production company with a significant presence in Vaca Muerta, one of the largest shale oil and gas formations outside North America. Vista Energy’s drilling inventory is extensive and improving, as recent pilots show stronger well performance and expand economic locations even in low oil-price settings.

VIST stock can be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Vista Energy also has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 4.6%.

Credicorp: This is a diversified financial services company offering banking, insurance, health, microfinance and investment management solutions through its Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance and Investment Management and Advisory segments. Headquartered in Lima, Peru, it provides retail, wholesale and investment banking, along with treasury, asset and wealth management, capital markets and trust services across Peru and international markets.

Credicorp can also be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the stock also has a solid long-term expected growth rate of 15.6%.

